Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. William Blair started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 548,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after acquiring an additional 312,411 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 811,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 497,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

