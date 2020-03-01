Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $55.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $10.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $41.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $567.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.82. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

