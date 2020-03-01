Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Analysts expect that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Internap reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Internap.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Internap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INAP stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Internap has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.93.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

