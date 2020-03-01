Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

