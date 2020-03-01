Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to Announce -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,623,079 shares in the company, valued at $761,269,727.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 424,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,919 and have sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 576,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,282. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $862.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

