Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. Noble Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noble Midstream Partners.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Insiders have purchased 3,800 shares of company stock worth $74,556 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 1,473,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $609.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $40.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6878 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.