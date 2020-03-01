Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce sales of $62.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.83 million and the lowest is $60.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $53.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $170.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $182.62 million, with estimates ranging from $179.23 million to $186.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

