Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Post -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) will report earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.64). Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

