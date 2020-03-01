Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.69 Million

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $28.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the lowest is $28.28 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.83 million to $113.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $118.83 million, with estimates ranging from $118.16 million to $119.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CIVB opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $6,148,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

