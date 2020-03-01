Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($3.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 3.25.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

