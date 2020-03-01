Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUSK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 255,588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 200,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 82,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUSK traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

