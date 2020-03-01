Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.18). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,431. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.