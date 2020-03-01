Zacks: Brokerages Expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

RMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RMR Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

