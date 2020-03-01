Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. Veritex posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veritex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 311,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 456,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Veritex has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

