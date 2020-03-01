Zacks: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Separately, Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.