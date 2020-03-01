Zacks: MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MediciNova an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MediciNova by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 127,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,908. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.34.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

