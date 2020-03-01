Zacks: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.55) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Peloton Interactive an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 889,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,920. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

About Peloton Interactive

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton Interactive (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.