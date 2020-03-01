Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Given $43.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has received an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $26.74 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

