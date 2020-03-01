Zacks: Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woori Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $24.23 on Friday. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

