Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $89,594.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.65 or 0.06340936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00064175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011617 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

