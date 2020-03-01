ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $13,486.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00571186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00116093 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001184 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

