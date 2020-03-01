Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.88 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00057250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Sistemkoin, TDAX and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,542.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.91 or 0.02529147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.03619115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00670673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00752045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00089929 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00570821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,582,818 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Bittrex, Koinex, TDAX, BX Thailand, Upbit, QBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Indodax and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.