Zebi Price Down 58.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, OKEx and DDEX. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.02674617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00223756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00131910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

