Zebi Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.79 or 0.02608793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00134782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, Liquid, IDEX, Koinex, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

