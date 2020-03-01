Zel Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00575908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00111655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00116130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002760 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002031 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 94,454,450 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.