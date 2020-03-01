Zel Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Zel has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $9.45 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00578484 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00117597 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002517 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002034 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000752 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 94,387,700 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

