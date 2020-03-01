ZelCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005582 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

