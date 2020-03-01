Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,453.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $3,453.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00581441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00117964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,265,340 coins and its circulating supply is 8,216,510 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

