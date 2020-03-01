Zero Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002760 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $12,693.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00576034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00111406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00115862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002031 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001196 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,270,481 coins and its circulating supply is 8,221,266 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

