ZeusNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $23,930.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade. In the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003824 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.