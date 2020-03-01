Zeusshield Price Down 38.1% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $284,986.00 and $47,707.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.85 or 0.02680655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00223313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00132255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.