Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Tops $294,475.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Zeusshield has a market cap of $294,475.00 and approximately $38,533.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.79 or 0.02608793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00134782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

