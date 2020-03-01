ZeuxCoin Price Down 20.7% This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $27,850.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00497164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $538.94 or 0.06310898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00063922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029935 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005741 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

