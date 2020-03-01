Zilla Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,444.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $371,381.00 and $7,444.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.02602104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00227438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00134392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

