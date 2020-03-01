Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $363,216.00 and $5,537.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

