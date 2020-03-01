Zilliqa Market Cap Tops $59.98 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $125.69 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,232,141,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,940,673,999 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, Koinex, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinhub, UEX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Huobi, Korbit, DragonEX, Bithumb, WazirX, OOOBTC, FCoin, BiteBTC, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Radar Relay, Zebpay, Bitbns, Tokenomy, DEx.top, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, BitMart and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

