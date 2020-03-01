Zilliqa Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97.01 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, BitMart, Upbit and IDEX. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $59.10 million and approximately $97.01 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,233,781,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,942,314,536 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinone, Zebpay, OOOBTC, FCoin, BitMart, Binance, DragonEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, UEX, Korbit, GOPAX, AirSwap, Bitbns, BiteBTC, WazirX, DEx.top, BitForex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, IDEX, Koinex, Coinhub, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Upbit, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Kyber Network.

