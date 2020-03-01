Zipper (ZIP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $492,154.00

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Zipper has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $492,154.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041396 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000536 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

