ZMINE (ZMN) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market cap of $192,553.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00419504 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001031 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012374 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

