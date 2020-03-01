Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,241 shares of company stock worth $14,629,175. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

