Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,175. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

