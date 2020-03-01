Zoomba One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 139% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded up 130.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $1,706.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00341923 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007757 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

