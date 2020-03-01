ZPER Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $702,791.00 and $237.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Allbit, Bit-Z and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00420028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012365 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004059 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Liquid, Allbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.