ZTCoin (ZT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.03 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00482783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.75 or 0.06363164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

