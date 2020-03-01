ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $119,358.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $119,358.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00768217 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001971 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,909,864,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,909,864,423 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

