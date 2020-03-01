ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $159,090.00 and $7.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00758167 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,909,863,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,909,863,423 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.