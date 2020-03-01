ZumCoin Trading Down 34.4% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $510,699.00 and $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

