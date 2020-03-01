Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 57,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $39,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 303,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 206,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 167.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

