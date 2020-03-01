Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus RESAAS Services (NASDAQ:RSASF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Zynga alerts:

This table compares Zynga and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga 3.17% -10.12% -5.71% RESAAS Services -413.02% -229.53% -147.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynga and RESAAS Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 4.78 $41.92 million ($0.06) -111.42 RESAAS Services $480,000.00 28.68 -$4.51 million N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zynga and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 3 10 0 2.77 RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $7.65, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynga beats RESAAS Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.