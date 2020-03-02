$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. Howard Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

HHC traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,214. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,863,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 259,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,328,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 110,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

